30 OMC medicos hospitalised due to ‘food poisoning’

Food was provided by private caterer chosen by the students

At least 70 MBBS students staying at the Osmania Medical College hostel, Koti, suffered from food poisoning, and of them, 30 were admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The students had consumed food provided by a private caterer on the campus. Condition of the 30 medicos was stable and they were expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

The medicos started falling ill on Saturday and the college administration learnt about their condition on Sunday. Some of them developed fever and diarrhoea. When their condition did not improve on Monday, they were shifted to the hospital.

College principal P. Shashikala said the students were dehydrated and hence, hospitalised as a precautionary measure. “We are investigating the matter. Food samples have been sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) for examination. Blood and stool samples are being checked in our college,” Dr Shashikala said.

The mess where the private caterer provides food is now closed. Another private canteen was asked to provide food to the students.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association members said the number of students who suffered from food poisoning is higher than 70.

Current medical students and alumni said the task of finding a caterer and awarding the tender has to be executed by students. This system is followed in all medical colleges across the State. Scores of students come from poor background who cannot afford high mess fee.

The junior doctors and faculty said the students opt for low-cost food owing to financial constraints and they end up eating low quality food. “Ironically, doctors in the making who are supposed to advise people about leading a healthy lifestyle are having low quality food,” commented a source. The junior doctors have requested authorities to help them in this regard.