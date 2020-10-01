Hyderabad

Three killed as car hits auto-rickshaw

Three persons were killed and three more were injured in a road accident that took place at Kulcharam in Medak district on Thursday night.

Police said that a car coming from Hyderabad hit an auto-rickshaw coming from Appajiapally. Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed on the spot while three were injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment. It was stated that their condition was serious. Those who died on the spot were identified as Chakali Srivarshini (2) of Kishtapur, Mutyala Nirmala (46) of Variguntam and A Sumalatha (25) of Appajipally. It was stated that one more person reportedly died at the hospital but yet to be confirmed by the police.

According to sources, nine persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 9:58:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/3-killed-as-car-hits-auto-rickshaw/article32746580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story