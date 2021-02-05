2nd dose of COVID vaccine from Feb. 13

The Telangana Health department will start administering the second dose of COVID vaccine to Healthcare Workers (HCW) from February 13.
Two doses of the vaccine are to be given, as part of the immunisation, within a gap of 28 days. This means, a beneficiary who took the first dose, has to take the second dose of the vaccine by the same company after 28 days.
Senior officials have earlier said that they have kept in reserve enough stock to give the second dose of the vaccine so that they do not run out of it.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. Healthcare Workers (HCW) from the government sector were given the first priority followed by private sector.
11,547 vaccinated
The Health department administered the vaccine to 11,547 beneficiaries on Thursday. While they targeted 26,056 HCWs, only 44.37% of the listed beneficiaries took the jab. Four cases of minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported. The drive for HCWs from private hospitals will continue on Friday too.
