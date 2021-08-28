2BHK units inaugurated at Chanchalguda

Govt. will consider shifting jail from the present premises, says KTR

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the 2BHK houses at Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda on Saturday and reiterated the government’s commitment for ‘self-respect’ houses for all.

Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana was the only State where such houses worth ₹ 50 lakh each were being constructed and given to the beneficiaries free of cost. The 9-floor building with 288 units also has lifts and 19 commercial units to take care of the maintenance of the building. The building was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 24.91 crore. There was no compromise on the construction and the beneficiaries would be selected through an open draw without scope for corruption, he said.

He said 2BHK houses will be inaugurated at three more places soon to fulfil the government’s commitment of one lakh units in Hyderabad. But for COVID-19 all units would have been completed by now, he said.

Responding to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s request for shifting Chanchalguda jail and use the space abutting it also for a public utility, the Minister said he would take the issue to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s notice. He reminded that Warangal prison was shifted from the present position to construct a massive hospital to cater to entire North Telangana districts. In 70 years the previous governments could build only three hospitals in the city while the TRS government has built four hospitals with the first one being the TIMS at Gachibowli.

The Minister said that scores of developmental works were taken up in the old city area including construction of flyovers and the government was committed for development of all. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, GHMC Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala were among present.