28k double-bedroom houses to be handed over soon

Total cost of the project is ₹9,715 crore, says Talasani

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav has stated that the State government would soon handover about 28,000 double-bedroom houses to selected beneficiaries of the GHMC area.

He announced on Monday that of the total 2BHK houses being constructed in and around GHMC, one-lakh units, 90% of the dwelling units would be given to the beneficiaries from GHMC area even if the location of the houses falls outside GHMC area and the remaining 10% would be given to local poor people. He admitted to the fact that most of the one-lakh double-bedroom houses for the GHMC were being built outside the city due to non-availability of land.

Stating that he is not interested in speaking on the issue as a daily serial as being done by the Congress leaders without visiting even 10% of the 111 locations where the one-lakh 2BHK houses are being constructed, he said the government would respond on the observation made by the opposition only after they visit all the sites.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Yadav ridiculed the opposition argument that the government is building 2BHK houses only to win the GHMC elections.

Mr. Yadav sought to know from the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, as to how any ruling party would speak about one-lakh houses to a city with one-crore population.

Giving details on the construction of one-lakh double-bedroom houses for GHMC area poor, the Minister said 8,898 houses are being constructed in 40 locations where the beneficiaries own house sites, and another 91,102 houses are being built in 71 locations where the government has identified land for the purpose. Of the total houses, 632 units at five locations were completed and inaugurated. The government plans to complete 21,940 units at 17 locations by month-end, followed by 22,687 units at 20 locations by October-end, 11,728 units at 8 locations by November-end, 18,092 units at 22 locations by December-end, 7,464 units at 21 locations by the end of March 2021, 2,420 units at 3 locations by June-end next and 15,037 units at 15 locations by next September-end.

The total cost of the project to construct one-lakh 2BHK houses is ₹9,715 crore, the Minister said adding about 17,000 units are being readied at Kollur itself on the 145 acres land worth nearly ₹2,000 crore. He also gave details of constituency-wise construction of 2BHK houses in GHMC limits spread across 24 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

Besides, construction of another 45,951 houses under JNNURM scheme was also taken up at 91 locations in the four districts for the beneficiaries of GHMC area, the Minister said.