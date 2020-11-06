Hyderabad

24x7 speed post counter inaugurated

The Department of Posts on Thursday inaugurated a 24x7 speed post counter at the Parcel Processing Centre in Auto Nagar.

Colonel Sagar Hanuman Singh, Postmaster General, Hyderabad headquarters, inaugurated the counter at the PPC, which deals exclusively with parcel business. The mechanised PPC caters to customers who book business and speed post parcels in bulk.

The inaugural function was attended by S.V. Rao, DPS, Hyderabad, Headquarters region, T.A.V. Sharma, SSRM, Hyderabad sorting Dn, and C. Pawan Kumar, Joint Manager, Parcel Processing Centre, Hyderabad.

