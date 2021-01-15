202 new virus cases in TS

The State on Thursday recorded 202 COVID-19 positive cases, pushing the total number of cases to over 2.91 lakh.
According to the media bulletin on COVID-19 released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, two deaths were recorded, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,574. Meanwhile, the number of patients who recovered surpassed the day’s positive cases as 253 recoveries were recorded.
The State tested fewer samples — just 19,898 — and 248 test reports are awaited. As many as 8,755 primary contacts were tested and 2,387 secondary contacts were tested. Of the total tests conducted, 17,209 tests were conducted at government facilities.
With low testing, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded 48 cases, followed by 15 in Rangareddy, 12 in Karimnagar, and 10 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath