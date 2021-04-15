2 inter-state ganja peddlers arrested

The Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested two inter-state ganja smugglers, and recovered two quintals of the intoxicant, a lorry, and other items worth ₹40.5 lakh.

The arrests were made during a joint operation of the sleuths of LB Nagar Zone Special Operations Team and Hayathnagar Police.

The accused have been identified as Devendar Singh (45), a resident of Krishna Nagar in Rajasthan, and P Ravindra Kumar Pandith (40), a resident of Sahapovu in Uttar Pradesh. Two other accused Yadav and Hari are absconding.

Police said that Devendar, Ravindra and Yadav are friends. Yadav was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and transported ganja from Araku to Agra. In due course of his trafficking, he allegedly came in contact with Hari, who is a drug peddler.

The accused then roped in Devendar and Ravindra to transport the contraband from Araku, and used vehicles to travel between northern and southern states, police said. The accused, with the consent of the driver or owner of the vehicle used to get a special compartment made behind the driver’s seat where the ganja would allegedly be stored, police added.

The accused were intercepted on Wednesday near a private school in Hayathnagar police station limits.