2-day ISB Leadership Summit begins today

The 14th edition of the annual ISB Leadership summit (ILS) opens on Saturday at the Indian School of Business campus in Hyderabad.

The two day summit, which is the annual flagship event of ISB’s Graduate Student Association, is themed around — “Embracing Ambiguity: Learn, Leverage, Lead. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman and Microsoft India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik are among those who would be addressing the summit.

Over 35 leading CEOs and business leaders would be participating, a release from ISB said.