19-year-old girl found dead in Warangal

A 19-year-old girl was found dead in suspicious circumstances near Vishnupriya Gardens in Hanamkonda on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Deendayal Nagar in the city.

Her father Mallaiah said she went out on Wednesday night to celebrate her birthday and did not return home. It is suspected the girl was raped before being murdered. The Subedari police have registered a case and shifted the body to MGM Hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a probe.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police have arrested a youth and his friends in connection with the murder. However, police are yet to confirm.