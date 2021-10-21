183 new COVID cases reported in TS

Telangana has recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,69,739. While 41,363 samples were examined, results of 1,644 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 183 infections include 59 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Karimnagar, 15 from Rangareddy, 13 from Warangal Urban, and 12 from Khammam. No infection was detected in five districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 21, 2021, 2.71 crore samples were tested and 6,69,739 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,967 were active cases, 6,61,829 have recovered, and 3,943 have died.