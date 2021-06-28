1.76 lakh students get ‘A’ grade in Inter second-year

The Board of Intermediate Education on Monday released the results of second-year Intermediate, passing all the 4.51 lakh students who paid the exam fee but did not take the exams because the government had cancelled them due to COVID.

The results were released by Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy. As decided by the government, the students were awarded in the second-year same number of marks that they got in different subjects in the first year. Cent per cent marks were awarded in practical exams and private/failed candidates in earlier exams were given the minimum pass percentage marks of 35.

As many as 1.76 lakh students secured `A’ grade (more than 75% aggregate marks), 1.04 lakh got `B’ grade (more than 60% and less than 75% marks), 62,000 `C’ grade (more than 50% and less than 60%) and 1.08 lakh `D’ grade (more than 35% and less than 50%).

Like last year when the exams were also cancelled due to COVID, the second-year results this time were again 100% but they were 64.93% in 2019 in general stream. The students can view their memorandum of marks on the board website <http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in> or http://examresults.ts.nic.in or http://results.cgg.gov.in from July 1 by typing the hall ticket number of their first year exams issued last year.