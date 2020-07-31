1,750 tonnes of coal seized, eight held

Raids by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda on an adulterated coal-mixing unit at Ibrahimpatnam led to arrest of eight persons who were part of a gang and recovery of 1,750 tonness of adulterated coal, two lorries, and two earth-movers worth ₹ 1.62 crore from them.

Based on specific information, sleuths of SOT (LB Nagar) zone, along with Ibrahimpatnam police, apprehended Gunde Raju, Katravath Soma, Challa Amarender Reddy, Kurathala Mallesh, Nizamuddin, Erukala Anjaiah, Sagarala Satyam and Rizwan, who indulged in adulteration of coal by mixing inferior quality coal with high-grade consignment being imported from South Africa and Australia, as well as with the coal of Singareni collieries, cheated the customers.

Coal is primarily used in power generation in Thermal power plants, steel production, cement production, paper manufacturing, aluminium plants, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Main source of coal for such industries is the coal mines in the country, including Singareni collieries, police said. The accused purchased different qualities of coal, including inferior quality and coal ash from Singareni collieries, Kothagudem, and sell it to local industries.

“Gunde Raju and Ameer Mohammed hatched a plan to make a quick buck by adulterating coal.,” police said.