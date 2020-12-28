16.04 lakh ryots get ₹ 494 cr. Rythu Bandhu aid on day one

Those with landholding up to one acre given benefit first

A total of about 16.04 lakh pattadar farmers with landholding up to one acre were extended the input investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current Yasangi (Rabi) season at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre on Monday.

The amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts linked to their pattadar passbooks by the Treasury department in 32 districts.

The State government has stated earlier that it would commence the disbursement (transfer) of the Rythu Bandhu benefit to the pattadar farmers from December 28 and the exercise would run into the first fortnight of January starting with lesser extent of landholding with higher extent.

According to the details given by the Agriculture Department on the status of Rythu Bandhu disbursement on the first day for the current Yasangi season on Monday, a total of 16,03,938 farmers were extended an amount of ₹ 494,10,86,470 (about ₹ 494.11 crore) to their landholding extent of 9,88,208 acres.

The total eligible farmers with landholding up to one acre for Rythu Bandhu benefit are 18.69 lakh with an extent of 11.2 lakh acres. It would require a total of ₹ 559.99 crore.

A total of 61.49 lakh pattadar farmers have been found to be eligible to get the benefit this season for their landholding extent of 1.52 crore acres requiring an amount of ₹7,515 crore.