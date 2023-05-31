HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 districts of Telangana record over 70% deliveries in government hospitals

May 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated June 01, 2023 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a historic milestone, 16 districts of Telangana reported more than 70% government deliveries in April 2023. Out of the 16, four districts have recorded over 80% deliveries. They are Sangareddy (87%), Naraynapet (83%), Medak (82%) and Gadwal (81%).

The percentage of government deliveries in Hyderabad was 77 % and the lowest was 48% in Rangareddy district. The total state average was 69%. Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated the Health Department on this remarkable achievement. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.