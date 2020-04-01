15 Myanmarese, 2 Kashmiris shifted

In the ongoing attempt to track attendees of Markaz prayers in Delhi between March 13 and 15, the Nalgonda district administration on Wednesday found 15 Myanmar nationals and two Kashmiri preachers and shifted them to the Government Fever Hospital.

All of them were traced by police to various mosques in Nalgonda and were first shifted to a function hall on the outskirts. They reportedly reached Nalgonda on March 17. Medical officials said they conducted preliminary diagnosis and then decided to move them to the facility. “All of them are healthy and none of them showed symptoms,” an official said.

After the deaths of six of the Delhi returnees, the administration intensified contact tracing. The Medical & Health department has formed 20 new teams to trace their secondary contacts now.

A family member of the retired government employee, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat and tested positive, also tested positive. Six other family members however tested negative and reports of two others are yet to come, according to Nizamabad Collector C. Narayana Reddy. The retired employee is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

A person at Gajwel tested positive and was reportedly shifted to Gandhi Hospital. According to sources, the 51-year-old reached Gajwel on March 20 after the Delhi meet. Police are trying to find out his primary and secondary contacts. A senior official, confirming the case, informed that the man had met about 14 people at Daultabad and Mirdoddi mandals and all of them were put in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the total number of Delhi returnees in Adilabad rose from 52 to 57 on Wednesday, with five more being identified and stamped for the 14-day quarantine. Only two returnees have not yet been stamped as they are reported to be stuck in UP.

In Nirmal, authorities are continuing to identify returnees and expect it to be around 60. The DMHO department in association with IMA Karimnagar chapter conducted door-to-door survey in the ‘red zone’ areas.

(With inputs from our correspondents in Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Karimnagar.)