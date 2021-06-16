1,489 new infections, 11 deaths reported in TS

As many as 1,489 coronavirus-positive cases were reported on Wednesday while 11 deaths were recorded across the State.

With the new cases, the cumulative number of positive cases touched 6,07,925. The number of patients, who recovered from COVID, was put at 1,436, thus taking the total recoveries to 5,84,429. The death toll stands at 3,521.

A bulletin issued by the Health department on Wednesday evening mentioned that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits had 175 cases followed by Nalgonda with 131 cases and Khammam with 118 cases. The number of active cases was 19,975.

Further, the bulletin mentioned that 1,16,252 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,70,70,886. The samples tested per million population were 4,58,648.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 96.13 per cent, respectively.