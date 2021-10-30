1,350 more SAT vehicles to be deployed

As part of the Driver-cum-Owner scheme, the beneficiary will be required to pay 10% cost of the vehicle

GHMC is going to press more Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) vehicles into service for effective garbage clearance in the city.

A total of 1,350 SAT vehicles are ready for distribution to the eligible poor as part of the ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme, a statement from GHMC informed on Saturday.

Over 6,500 metric tonnes of waste are being collected from across the city on a daily basis, and the existing SAT vehicles are proving insufficient for the collection.

Upto 2017, the number of SAT vehicles in city stood at 2,500, while the quantity of waste being collected grew from 3,500 tonnes in 2016 to 4,500 tonnes per day in 2017, and to 6,500 tonnes in 2020.

To handle the additional pressure, 650 more SAT vehicles each with 3.3 cubic metres capacity were distributed a second time, under the ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme last year. Each of these vehicles could collect 1.5 metric tonnes of garbage from door to door.

The latest batch of vehicles too, will boast the features of the vehicles bought last year, and collect garbage from 450 households each, the statement from GHMC informed. The vehicles will have separate chambers for collection of dry and wet use.

