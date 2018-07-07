1,271 encroachments removed in city

The drive against footpath encroachments by GHMC’s Enforcement wing at Erragadda saw 300 fruit vendors move their carts off the roads voluntarily, a statement from GHMC said.

Officials led by Director, Vigilance & Enforcement, Disaster Management of GHMC, Viswajeet Kampati, counselled the hawkers who were occupying half the road leading to traffic chaos, towards removing their carts.

Inviting complaints

Earlier, the GHMC had received several complaints about the hawkers occupying the road, and a few persons had even approached the court.

GHMC has also shown alternative site for the hawkers where they can conduct the sales, the note said.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, along with local corporator facilitated the shifting of the vendors.

On Saturday, the GHMC teams removed 1,271 encroachments from two stretches of footpaths, namely, from Rethibowli Crossroads to Rajendra Nagar Crossroads, and from Kukatpally BJP office to Punjagutta Crossroads.

Of those removed, 740 were permanent and semi-permanent, while 531 were movable.

Between Rethibowli and Rajendranagar, a total of 692 encroachments were removed, and between Kukatpally and Punjagutta, the number stood at 579 including the fruit vendors shifted.

During the first phase of footpath clearance drive between June 30 and July 2, GHMC had removed a total of 4,667 encroachments from the footpaths, along various stretches of all the six zones.

Commissioner, GHMC, B. Janardhan Reddy had earlier directed the Town Planning and Engineering officials to carry out the drive every week, and asked the deputy commissioners and assistant city planners to create awareness against encroachments before the drive was conducted.