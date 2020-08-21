₹1.04 cr. aid for affected journalists

The Telangana Media Academy has provided financial assistance of ₹1.04 crore for journalists affected by COVID-19.

Academy chairman Allam Narayana, in a statement, said that 479 journalists affected by the novel coronavirus have been provided ₹20,000 each while 84 journalists who were the primary contacts were given ₹10,000 each. He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised ₹100 crore to the Academy and so far, ₹34.50 crore have been released.

With these funds, ₹5.12 crore have been given to 260 families of journalists who died in accidents or due to diseases. Another 40 applications are pending for financial assistance and they would be cleared once COVID crisis surpasses. He said Telangana was the only state extending such aid to journalists.