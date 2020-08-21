Hyderabad

₹1.04 cr. aid for affected journalists

The Telangana Media Academy has provided financial assistance of ₹1.04 crore for journalists affected by COVID-19.

Academy chairman Allam Narayana, in a statement, said that 479 journalists affected by the novel coronavirus have been provided ₹20,000 each while 84 journalists who were the primary contacts were given ₹10,000 each. He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised ₹100 crore to the Academy and so far, ₹34.50 crore have been released.

With these funds, ₹5.12 crore have been given to 260 families of journalists who died in accidents or due to diseases. Another 40 applications are pending for financial assistance and they would be cleared once COVID crisis surpasses. He said Telangana was the only state extending such aid to journalists.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 11:09:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/104-cr-aid-for-affected-journalists/article32416901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story