100 startups selected for mentoring programme

As many as 100 startups have been selected to be part of the Rejig.HydStartups mentoring programme.
A Telangana State Innovation Cell initiative involving T-Incubators and Enablers, the programme received more than 300 applications from startups in diverse sectors and different stages.
Rejig.HydStartups seeks to support startups in re-imagining and repositioning their business model post-pandemic. It looks forward to impacting startups from the domains of Lifesciences, Fintech, Manufacturing, Agriculture, FMCG and Emerging Technology.
The three-weeks of mentoring is to help startups connect with investors or gain corporate market access. A three-pronged approach — understanding the concerns of the startup with a completion of leg work assigned by the mentor; understanding the hange of strategy; and a revised pitch — will be adopted. Of the 300 applications, 100 startups have been selected to be part of the mentoring programme which will culminate in an event where startups will pitch for equity funding, collateral-free debt funding, or corporate market access, a release said.
A webinar involving ecosystem catalysts was organised recently to understand the impact of the pandemic on the startups and expectations from the founders. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the meetup described Rejig.HydStartups as an important initiative to support the startups in the coming weeks to become resilient post-pandemic. “Even the applications that we received was a truly relevant mixture of industry sectors that require immediate attention,” he said.
