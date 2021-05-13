100 more Annapurna canteens

The GHMC has opened 100 additional Annapurna canteens to the existing 150 in different parts of the twin cities to provide meals at ₹5 to the poor and the needy in view of the lockdown.

An estimated 45,000 people, including migrant workers, are making use of the facility where a nutritious meal of rice, dal, sambhar and pickle is provided. New outlets have been opened at bus and railway stations, hospitals and places where the labour live with senior officials monitoring the exercise.

The municipal corporation is also going to continue the fever survey on Eid with 718 teams visiting 51,178 houses and sending as many as 15,299 persons for tests to primary healthcare centres and hospitals. So far, 1.74 lakh people have been tested in the hospitals and the GHMC call centre 040 2111 1111 has been giving advice to people’s queries through the healthcare personnel at the head office, a press release said.