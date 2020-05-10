Hyderabad

‘10 minutes at 10 a.m. every Sunday’

The GHMC is taking up a novel initiative to eradicate mosquitoes and larvae ahead of the monsoon, whereby every Sunday, citizens will be encouraged to empty stored water in their households.

A campaign is being taken up towards this, by calling upon people to spend 10 minutes every Sunday at 10 a.m. to empty stagnant water which could help the mosquitoes causing dengue to breed. To begin on May 10, the campaign will run for 10 weeks, a statement by Greater Hyderabd Municipal Commission said.

Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar asked all zonal and circle level officials to conduct the programme by partnering with people and corporators, as part of the plan of action against seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Even water drained from plant urns into the saucers underneath were found to be potential source of mosquito breeding.

