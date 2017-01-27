‘She toilets’ launched in Hyderabad

After making available a number of toilets for the public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now introduced unique and modern electronic toilets (e-toilets) for women.

Two units of ‘She toilets,’ each costing ₹7.3 lakh, were installed near Charminar on Friday. The units are designed only for women, and were launched by GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan and Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy in the presence of higher officials and public representatives.

The ‘She toilets’ can be accessed by inserting ₹1, ₹2 or ₹5 coins. The units would have smart and eco-friendly lighting and flushing systems.

The GHMC aims to install 100 She toilets and e-toilets in the next six months around public spaces across the city. The toilet units were sponsored by the State Bank of Hyderabad as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.