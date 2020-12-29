Youth kills grandmother for refusing him money

He was arrested after fleeing the scene

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 73-year-old grandmother after she refused to give him money for New Year’s party in Shahdara on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

Money to party

Karan, who is pursuing BBA from a college in Meerut, was into bad company and under debt, they said. He needed money to repay the loans he took from his friends and also for the party.

The police on Sunday morning said they had received a PCR call stating that an old woman died after she was hit on the head in Rohtash Nagar. A team reached the spot. The woman, Satish Kumari, was hit multiple times on the head with a hammer.

“The body was lying on a chair. A hammer was also lying next to the body. The woman used to live on the ground floor while other family members were on the second floor. Two tenants live on the first floor,” said an officer. Kumari is survived by two sons — the elder one lives on the second floor of the same building and the younger one in nearby area.

The crime came to the fore on Sunday morning when her son found her room locked from outside. He called his brother and enquired about her and found that his mother was not at his place as well. Later, his younger brother reached the spot and they broke open the lock. On entering, they found her lying dead and immediately, called the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was then registered, an officer said. During probe, one of the tenants told the police that the landlord’s grandson had come to him last night, asking for a hammer as he had to fix a nail. “Karan was not found in the house. Later, the family members contacted him and called him home. He then confessed to the crime,” the officer added.

The incident took place on Saturday at 8 p.m. when the accused asked for money from his grandmother. When she refused, he committed the crime and fled the spot with ₹18,000. The money has been recovered, they added.