The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday pulled up the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for failing to take action against those contributing to air pollution, while stating that it was a scientific body and not a kindergarten.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said, “You have prepared an action plan to curb air pollution. You say you need time to bring it into force but what about those who are causing pollution in this time period. You are a scientific body and not a kindergarten.”

Stating that citizens’ right to clean air is guaranteed under the Constitution and that it cannot be denied, the NGT came down heavily on the apex pollution control body. The directions came after the CPCB made submissions before the panel pertaining to action plans prepared to combat and prevent air pollution.

However, the Bench observed, “The report submitted by the CPCB is only remedial and not punitive.”

Further, the panel directed the CPCB to install 1,500 air quality monitoring stations across the country within three months.

The NGT also noted that no action had been taken by the States to curb vehicles in areas where the pollution level was found to be high. Earlier, the tribunal had directed assessment of carrying capacity of 102 cities across the country, including the Capital, where the air quality does not meet the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standards.