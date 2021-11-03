Working to make quality education available to all: Sisodia

Minister inaugurates multipurpose block and auditorium at Ambedkar University

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated a multipurpose block and an auditorium on Karmapura campus at the Ambedkar University, and said that the Delhi government is working towards making quality education available to all so that India can achieve its true potential.

“Only when every child receives quality education will we be able to make India a developed country. Since independence, several excellent models have been developed in the country to provide quality education for a certain number of students. However, until now, no step has been taken to ensure that every child receives better education,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the Kejriwal Government is committed to work towards this direction under its Education Revolution 2.0 and that it is imperative to set minimum standards for education system.

A crèche, a four-room guest house as well as residential quarters comprise the new multipurpose block. A new auditorium has also been constructed on the campus with a seating capacity of 250 people.

Vice Chancellor of AUD Anu Singh Lather said that the university plans to launch new schools like School of Indian Philosophy and Religion and School for Tribal and Rural Studies as well as a Human Resource Development Centre.