Work progress under Bihar CM’s scheme unsatisfactory: CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report tabled in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday underlined that the work done under Mukhya Mantri Nishchaya Yojna has not been “satisfactory”.

The CAG report for the year that ended on March 31, 2018-19 tabled on the State Assembly floor stated that the “progress of works under Mukhya Mantri Nischaya Yojna was not satisfactory as only 15% and 24% was completed in test checked in Gram Panchayats and Municipalities, respectively”.

The report also stated “at State level only 9% to 41% work completed”.

Medical sector

The Mukhya Mantri Nishchaya Yojna is considered as CM Nitish Kumar’s ambitious programme. The report also highlighted shortfalls and deficiencies in medical sector in Bihar. “Against construction of 12 medical colleges, including a dental college, taken during 2006-07 to 2016-17, only two such medical colleges became functional till 2018. Construction of only two nursing institutes could be completed till 2018 against 61 planned. Bihar government did not take effective efforts to increase seats of existing medical colleges”, said the report.