Woman stabbed multiple times by ‘stalker’ in south Delhi

October 13, 2023

Alisha Dutta

New Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a “stalker” in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning.

The police, however, said the victim and the accused were in a relationship for the past two years.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Her condition is critical.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad, was caught by a cab driver, the police said. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against him.

Mr. Pal works in a private company at Gurgaon in Haryana.

The victim’s relatives have accused the police of inaction, saying they had earlier filed a complaint that she was being stalked by the accused. They had suspected a threat to her life in the complaint, the relatives said.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused had been harassing her for the past over two years, repetitively asking her to marry him.

She told The Hindu that the two used to work together in a private company, where they would often share meals but while the victim considered him a “brother”, the accused wanted to establish a “romantic relationship” with her.

On her last birthday (January 14), he tried to force himself on her and repeatedly tried to kiss her, the woman’s mother alleged.

Then they lodged a complaint with the Saket police, which the mother said did not take any action.

On Thursday when the victim was leaving for a job interview in Lajpat Nagar, the accused allegedly followed her, tried stopping her and then forcibly entered the cab booked by the victim, locked its door from inside and stabbed her multiple times, the mother claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the victim and the accused were in a relationship for the past two years.

The victim’s mother has denied that the two were in a relationship.