Woman raped by man she met on dating website

The accused gave the woman a spiked drink

The accused gave the woman a spiked drink

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man last month in a five-star hotel in Dwarka, the Delhi police said on Friday, adding that efforts to trace the accused are underway.

According to police, a rape case was lodged on June 3 where the complainant said that she and the accused, identified as Mohak Gupta, met through a dating application on May 27, following which both went to a hotel in Dwarka on May 30, where she was raped by the man.

“The accused did not receive her phone calls after the incident,” the police said, adding that a case has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station under IPC sections pertaining to rape and causing hurt by means of poison.

A senior police officer said that at the hotel, Gupta served her a spiked drink, after consuming which she started feeling uncomfortable. After allegedly raping her, the accused dropped her at a metro station in the morning. The woman used to earlier work at a shop and the accused is a resident of Hyderabad.