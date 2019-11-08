‘Woman officer thrashed during clash’

A woman officer and two other senior officers were allegedly thrashed during the Tis Hazari Court Complex clashes and a loaded pistol of a male constable has been missing since the violence last week, sources said on Thursday.

In two separate CCTV footage, North district DCP Monika Bhardwaj is seen being thrashed by a mob inside the Tis Hazari Courts. In another footage, additional DCP Harinder Singh and ACP Civil Lines Ram Meher Singh is seen being thrashed by a mob on November 2.

In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing the woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers.

Later, she can be seen running, with some lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her.