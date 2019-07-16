Woman killed, four hurt after bus rams vehicles

A woman was killed and four others injured after a speeding cluster bus rammed two autorickshaws and an e-rickshaw on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in centra Delhi on Monday.

The incident took place around 8.30 a.m., said the police. The bus was empty and returning to the Anand Parbat bus stand when the driver, Doginder Singh (48), rammed multiple vehicles and crushed an elderly woman to death, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaggo Devi (65), who was returning home after purchasing milk from a nearby shop.

The woman and the other injured were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital by passers-by. The woman was declared brought dead.

The injured, included the auto-rickshaw drivers and passengers sitting inside the e-rickshaw, the officer said.

The bus driver was caught by the public and handed over to the police. He was arrested after registration of a case, police said. The driver has alleged that he lost control of the bus after its brake failed. The matter is under probe, said the police.