Woman gang-raped, five apprehended

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including three minors, in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in the early hours of Thursday. All five have been apprehended, the police said.

Stating that the victim called the police around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan said all the accused were apprehended in the morning.

“The woman said she knows all of them and was taking a stroll with them on the street when they took her near a garbage dump and raped her,” said a senior police officer.

The woman identified all the accused, after which they were apprehended.

“Two of them are over 18 years, while the rest are minors. They are all school dropouts but documents are being examined to establish their age,” he said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station and the woman was taken for medical examination. “She was also counselled in the morning,” the officer added.

Sheesh Mahal Park case

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch was roped in on Thursday to assist the police with the probe into the gang rape of a 16-year-old in Shalimar Bagh’s Sheesh Mahal Park on December 16.

A Crime Branch team went to the spot and initiated a parallel investigation into the case. The move comes after the Delhi Police failed to make headway into the case. A senior police officer said eight teams are working on the case and have rounded up over 200 persons with criminal records from nearby areas.