Woman, friend arrested for killing husband following tiff

A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi’s Alipur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sangeeta and her friend Rinku alias Nikhil John. The woman told the police that her husband Phoola Ray forced her into prostitution and also abused her physically and sexually.

A day after the murder, Sangeeta reported to the police that her husband, a vegetable vendor, had been missing since May 8. The next day she told the police that Ray’s body was found at a cremation ground in north-west Delhi’s Khampur village.

When the police team reached the spot, they found her husband’s body with injury marks lying there. The body seemed to be two days old and had started to decompose. The scene of crime was inspected by the officers, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and an investigation was taken up, said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (Outer North).

During enquiry, police found that Sangeeta was his second wife. Ray got married to a woman named Rekha in 2005. Later, after coming to Delhi, he started living with Sangeeta who was a divorcee. The duo got married in 2017, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that around three months ago, Rekha along with her children came to Delhi following which Ray left Sangeeta and started living with them.

”During investigation, Rekha told police that around three days ago, Sangeeta had a quarrel with her husband. The call detail records of Sangeeta and deceased were analysed and CCTV footage of the area was also analysed. Sangeeta became the prime suspect. After thorough interrogation, she committed to the offence. She said that her husband forced her for prostitution and also abused her physically and sexually,” the DCP said.