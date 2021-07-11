Delhi

Woman found murdered at residence

A 42-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Dwarka’s Ambrehi village on Saturday evening, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that the victim has been identified as Monika Sharma.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 7.07 p.m. regarding the murder. When they reached the spot, they found the woman’s throat slit. The police said that entry seems to be friendly and loot or robbery angle has been ruled out.

The police said that her husband died in February. She is survived by her daughter (17) and son (11).


