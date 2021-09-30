Woman found dead inside public toilet

A 38-year-old woman was found dead inside a public toilet in South East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Wednesday.

DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said that a call was received around 9 a.m. regarding a body found inside washroom. When the police reached the spot, they found the woman in the differently abled section of the toilet in Rajasthani Camp. The woman had been reported missing by her children on Tuesday at Sarita Vihar police station.

The body was recovered after cutting the door of the toilet. The body has been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem and request for constitution of a medical board to ascertain the cause of death has been made. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.