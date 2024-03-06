GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman dies after being set afire by husband in north-west Delhi

March 06, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A man was booked for the murder of his wife in north-west Delhi’s Begumpur, the police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly set the woman afire at their flat on Monday following an argument, an officer said. A team from the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot soon after a PCR call was made and doused the blaze. “The team found the victim to be unresponsive and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” the officer added. The police have registered a case of murder against the accused and further investigation is under way.

