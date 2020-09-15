Woman arrested for strangulating boyfriend

Two others, including her brother held

A woman and two others, including her brother have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s boyfriend after he forced herself on her to which she objected, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Varsha (24), Akash (23) and Ali (20) who allegedly killed Sahil alias Raja (23), a resident of Wazirabad.

Photo shared

On September 11, the police received an information that one person was lying unconscious in a street in Wazirabad. When they reached the spot, they found the body with injury marks on the neck. Photograph of the deceased was then circulated on WhatsApp for identification. A woman identified him as her son, Sahil. Opinion of the doctor after post-mortem was that he had died by strangulation. A murder case was registered.

During the probe, CCTV footage was obtained and an autorickshaw was visible from which someone was pulling something out. A scooty was also visible and a few people were found running. Subsequently, the scooty rider was identified as Saleem who was found to be a passerby but shared information with the police which helped the teams to find the autorickshaw. The driver Ravinderpal stated that he had given his autorickshaw to Mukesh on the day.

Hired an auto

Mukesh allegedly told the police that outside Jag Pravesh Chandra Hopsital, a woman and two men hired the auto and said that one of their relatives was critically ill but there was no bed available at the hospital due to which they need to take him back to the residence in Wazirabad.

When CCTV cameras outside the hospital were checked, three persons could be seen taking Sahil inside. The deceased’s family identified the woman as his friend Varsha.

When the police reached Varsha’s house, it was found locked. She was nabbed from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi along with her brother Akash and another person Ali.

Dumped body

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that Sahil and Varsha were in a relationship for a long time. On September 10 night, they were all drinking during which Sahil tried to get close to Varsha which she didn’t like because of presence of her brother. The fight between the two escalated after which Varsha, Akash and Ali strangulated him with his own belt, the police said, adding that they tried to take him to the hospital but because he had already died, they dumped his body.