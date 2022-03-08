Woman among 3 arrested for killing man

Victim used to beat the woman and video record it: police

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for killing a 35-year-old man because he used to beat the woman and also video record it, the police said on Tuesday.

A photograph of the suspects taken by a neighbour helped the police solve the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the accused have been identified as Chandrawati, 44, her son Dheeraj, 19 and his friend Satish, 22, who beat one Jaipal to death at his residence in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla.

The police said that a PCR call was received that a person was lying dead in a flat in Block-B. The police found the body with injuries and rat bites. He was identified with the help of his Aadhaar card.

On enquiry, the police said that the flat owner, Shakeel Ahmad Quershi, told them that Jaipal had been working with him for the last six months, therefore, he allowed him to reside in his flat. The owner tried to contact Jaipal on March 4 but his mobile phone was switched off.

Took photographs

During probe, Jaipal’s family was questioned and it was found that the victim had an affair with his distant relative, Chandrawati. “It was also learnt that three persons, including a woman, were seen near his flat. Suspecting foul play, one Suraj, residing in the nearby flat, took their photographs in his mobile phone, which he provided to the police during investigation,” Mr. Kalsi said.

Raids were then conducted and Chandrawati was apprehended and interrogated. She confessed to committing the murder with the help of her son and his friend, the police said, adding that the two were also arrested.

It was disclosed that March 3 evening, Jaipal called Chandrawati to clean the house and an argument ensued between them. Jaipal beat her mercilessly and also made a video of beating, the police said, adding that Chandrawati then left the house and informed her son about the incident. Her son further told his friend Satish.

“The three of them came to Jaipal’s residence and finding it locked, called him and found out that he was at his brother’s residence in Rajender Nagar. When Jaipal reached his residence, they beat him to death,” the DCP said.