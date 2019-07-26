Woman, aide held for series of snatchings

A 22-year-old woman and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly committing a series of snatchings in north Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

Chandni, a resident of DDA Flats in Sarai Fus area in north Delhi, and her accomplice Mona was arrested in Sarai Rohilla, the police said.

Nupur Prasad, DCP (North), said that to keep a check on incidents of snatching and robbery, vehicles were being checked in Sarai Rohilla when the policemen on duty at a barricade noticed a man on a motorcycle with a woman riding pillion. The rider was signalled to stop but he took a sharp U-turn and unable to maintain the balance, fell on the ground. They were caught and brought to the police station for questioning.

“The description of the woman matched with that of a woman who was suspected to be involved in several snatching cases reported at various police stations in north Delhi. During questioning, they broke down and confessed to having been involved in those cases,” said Ms. Prasad.

Ms. Prasad said that Chandni was the mastermind of the gang and used to ride pillion on a two-wheeler which one of her accomplices would ride. She used to commit snatching while the male members of the gang were assigned the task to steal vehicles for the job.

“Chandni, a school drop out, had come in contact with a group of snatchers in her locality. She was good at her job and soon turned out useful for the gang,” said Ms. Prasad.

Ms. Prasad added that with the arrests, they have worked out three cases of snatching and three cases of vehicle theft reported in the city.

The other members of the gang have been identified and will be arrested soon.