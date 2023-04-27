Woman accuses hotel of holding her hostage over bill payment

April 27, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

A 55-year-old woman has alleged that the staff of JW Marriott Hotel in south-west Delhi’s Aerocity held her hostage for hours and harassed her because she complained of poor services and sought time to settle the bill.

The police are investigating the incident, which allegedly took place on December 31, 2022. A JW Marriott spokesperson called the allegations baseless, adding that the hotel is cooperating with the investigation.

The spokesperson said, “We operate with the highest levels of integrity, ethics and values that extend to all our partners, associates and guests. Given the matter is currently being handled by the police, we are unable to provide any further information.”

An FIR was registered on April 11 under IPC Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) at the IGI Airport police station following a complaint by the woman who works as a legal adviser for a women’s commerce chamber.

The complainant said her organisation and some others had booked the hotel for the ‘Annual Women Economic Forum’ last December. According to the FIR, the organisers had paid an advance of ₹55 lakh and booked 94 rooms and halls.

After the event concluded on December 31, the organisers complained of poor service and food quality. They, however, made another payment of ₹25 lakh to settle 80% of the total bill and told the hotel they would pay the remaining sum on January 1, 2023 after checking all the bills and adjusting the advance amount, the FIR added.

“But the staff held me and some other organisers hostage and didn’t allow us to leave the hotel,” the woman alleged. She alleged that the staff berated her and kept two male staff to constantly follow her around the hotel. “Even when I went to the lavatory, they waited outside.”

The victim and the organisers were allowed to leave only around 12.10 a.m. after she called the women’s helpline number 1091 and a police officer reached the hotel, said the FIR.

The woman also alleged that a chef from the hotel touched her inappropriately during the event. “I don’t know his name but I can recognise him,” she added.

A police officer said it took time to lodge the FIR as the complaint was received late. He added that no arrests have been made yet.