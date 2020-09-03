With record tests, COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Capital

2,737 cases reported in past 24 hours; it isn’t a second wave of infection, says Jain

With a record number of tests being done, Delhi witnessed the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months with 2,737 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. The total number of cases stood at 1,82,306

Delhi conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours — 32,834 — since the virus outbreak in the city, according to Thursday’s bulletin.

Also, 19 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,500.

Of the total cases, 1,60,114 people have recovered and there are 17,692 active cases.

Thursday also witnessed an increase in multiple other parameters — number of active cases, positive people under home isolation, and people admitted at hospitals.

Case fatality ratio

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that case fatality ratio is 0.75 in Delhi, which is considered very good. “Yesterday, around 30,000 tests were done. Today around 35,000 tests are done, we are trying to increase the tests,” he said.

“When we find a [COVID-19] positive case and isolate the person, she will not infect 10 more people. Else, they will infect more people. You might think that cases are increasing, but after a while it will come down,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jain also said that it is not a second wave of infection in Delhi. “We say there is a second wave when the cases end and after a month or two, cases start showing up again,” Mr. Jain said.

When asked about availability of beds, he said that about 70% beds are vacant. “Some people ask where was Satyendar Jain admitted and want to get admitted there. This is not right. There are a lot of hospitals where you can get treatment,” he added.