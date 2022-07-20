Delhi

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur

A file photo used for representational purposes only.

A file photo used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.


