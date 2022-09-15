Window to opt for DU in CUET form opens briefly

Correction window available till 10 a.m. of September 15: DU

Delhi University on Wednesday brought to the notice of applicants who had not opted to seek admission to the university while filling the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened a window for them to do so.

“The National Testing Agency has allowed the correction of “Student Particulars” in the online application form of CUET (UG) – 2022. This correction window is available till 10 a.m. of September 15,” the university said. It added that those students who are facing difficulties in logging in to DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS – 2022) can correct particulars such as name, date of birth, gender, category and choice of university. “Upon addition, the details of such candidates will be available on DU’s CSAS portal within 48 Hours of closure of NTA’s correction window,” the university said.