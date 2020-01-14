Delhi

Will levy a mere token charge of ₹1 for bill waivers if elected to power: BJP MP

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said that his party will levy a token charge of ₹1 for water and power bill waivers from the poor residents of the Capital if it wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s free water and power supply schemes, Mr. Verma said the token charge would be to honour the “self respect” of the economically-challenged citizens of the city. The West Delhi MP further said he had conveyed this as a suggestion to the party’s manifesto committee and the initiative could be one of the poll promises of the BJP.

“People feel they have given back to the government if some token charge is taken. When our government will come to power, we will not go for zero [bills] but will take a token charge of ₹1 so the self-respect of the people [of Delhi] is maintained,” he said in reply to a question at a press conference here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
state politics
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 1:53:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/will-levy-a-mere-token-charge-of-1-for-bill-waivers-if-elected-to-power-bjp-mp/article30562767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY