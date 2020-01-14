Will levy a mere token charge of ₹1 for bill waivers if elected to power: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said that his party will levy a token charge of ₹1 for water and power bill waivers from the poor residents of the Capital if it wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s free water and power supply schemes, Mr. Verma said the token charge would be to honour the “self respect” of the economically-challenged citizens of the city. The West Delhi MP further said he had conveyed this as a suggestion to the party’s manifesto committee and the initiative could be one of the poll promises of the BJP.

“People feel they have given back to the government if some token charge is taken. When our government will come to power, we will not go for zero [bills] but will take a token charge of ₹1 so the self-respect of the people [of Delhi] is maintained,” he said in reply to a question at a press conference here.