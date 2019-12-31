Will give people relief from pollution in next term: CM

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would provide Delhiites relief from air pollution in the next five years, if re-elected in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Rohtas Nagar constituency, Mr. Kejriwal said his government had taken a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25%.

“But if re-elected, I will give relief to people of Delhi from pollution in the next five years,” he said.

The Chief Minister also promised to make bus travel free for students, and reiterated his promise to clean up the Capital.

He also promised to put an end to the sealing drive. “I have done whatever I could to stop the sealing of shops. The jurisdiction of the sealing process lies with the civic bodies and the Centre. But if you trust and give us a mandate in the next civic body elections as well, I assure you that I will resolve this issue,” he said.

‘Schemes to continue’

“In every work, we save money and using this money, we are providing different things for free to you,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that they will continue with the schemes if elected to power.

‘Unlike Gujarat CM’

He said the Chief Minister of Gujarat recently purchased a private jet worth ₹191 crore.

“I utilised the same amount in providing free water and electricity to the people. I utilised the funds on the welfare of the people, rather than spending them on myself,” he added.