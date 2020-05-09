Wife, son of deceased constable infected

Three days after Constable Amit Kumar died of COVID-19, his wife and three-year-old son have also tested positive, his family informed Delhi Police.

“They have been moved to a hospital in Sonipat where they are undergoing treatment,” an officer said. Mr. Kumar had died on Tuesday night just hours after developing symptoms.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said he has offered a job to Mr. Kumar’s wife. “Expressed deepest condolences to the wife and family members of Late Const Amit Kumar over Video conference. Pooja, his wife is working as a contractual teacher. She was offered a suitable job in Delhi Police if she applies for it,” Mr. Shrivastava tweeted.

He also approved the creation of a ‘Let’s Fight Covid-DP’ WhatsApp group to coordinate the grievances of infected officials. “This has been necessitated because of the increasing number of COVID-19 infected police personnel,” an order read.

Joint CP (Central) added that a facility has been arranged to house asymptomatic personnel.