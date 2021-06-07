Wife held for killing man over ‘illicit affairs’

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband as she suspected him of having illicit relationships with other women in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Bhuvneshwari Devi alias Pinky, also alleged that her 35-year-old husband Anil Sahu, who ran a placement agency, often used to beat her, they said.

In order to get rid of him, she along with one Raj, with whom she was also having an affair, hatched a conspiracy to kill him and later tried to mislead investigators by narrating a fake story, the police said.

They said that the accused, Raj, has been absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him.

Sahu’s body was found with multiple injuries at his home on June 3. During enquiry, his wife had told the police that he was killed by two unknown people who had come to meet him.