Why use Urdu, Persian terms in FIR, asks HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to explain why Urdu or Persian terms are used in a FIR when the same are not used by the complainant.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said: “Too much flowery language, the meaning of which is to be found out by a dictionary, should not be used. An FIR should be in the words of the complainant. The police is there for public at large and not just for persons with doctorate degree in Urdu or Persian. Simple language should be used, instead of high-sounding words. People have to know what is written. It is applicable to use of English also. Do not use bombastic language.”

The High Court directed the Police Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining whether the Urdu or Persian words are used by the agency or the complainant. It listed the case for further hearing on November 25.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Vishalakshi Goel seeking directions to the Delhi Police not to use Urdu and Persian words in FIRs.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan, appearing for the police, said the Urdu and Persian words used in FIRs can be understood by “making a little effort”.

He added that the words are used when transferring the FIR to the higher authorities.