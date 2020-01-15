‘Why has no govt. official come to meet us?’

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday said they respected the High Court’s position that law and order must be maintained but asked why no government official had come to meet them till now.

“We are talking to lawyers to plan our future course of action,” said Shaheen Kauser, a social activist who has been part of the anti-citizenship law protest at the site since it began on December 15. Ms. Kauser condemned the Centre for failing to take cognizance of the demands of the protesters.

“There has been no representation from the government,” she said, while demanding that a roll back of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens must be announced in writing.

On Monday, the area Station House Officer had appealed to protesters to leave one side of the road open but to no avail.

Meraj Khan, one of the organisers of the protest, said that such as move would cause safety issues.

“On multiple occasions outsiders have tried to cause trouble. Right now we keep a check on who is coming by checking ID cards, if one side is opened up, who will take that responsibility?” he said. Protesters also pointed out that the HC had not issued any directions to have the demonstrators removed.

Shortly after the HC’s direction were reported by the media, panicked protesters called up more supporters to come to Shaheen Bagh.

The situation, however, remained peaceful with the sit-in entering its 30th day on Wednesday.